The Corpus Christi Independent School District is proposing changes to its bell schedule for some middle and elementary schools next school year, and some parents are pushing back.

The district is looking into beginning and ending all middle schools — except for Metro P — 30 minutes early. The day would begin at 8:20 in the morning and end at 3:40 p.m.

Additionally, CCISD wants to make a 20-minute adjustment to three elementary schools: ECDC, Metro E, and Windsor Park. Those school days would begin at 7:50 in the morning and end at 2:50 p.m. The district cited bus driver shortages as the reason for the proposed changes.

CCISD proposes bell schedule changes for middle and elementary schools amid bus driver shortage

LaToya Rodriguez, a small business owner, community advocate and mother, said the changes could create real challenges for families.

"How is an elementary mother and a high school mother navigating a pickup time at 3:05 and a pickup time at 4:05?" Rodriguez said.

After CCISD alerted families of the potential changes, Rodriguez took to Facebook to gauge how other parents felt.

"I had no idea other people were feeling as strongly as I was so I was glad I made the post I didn't expect to get the reaction I did," Rodriguez said.

The proposed bell schedule changes come five months after the CCISD school board voted to close seven schools because of a $27 million budget deficit.

"I don't think CCISD is taking into account that our lives don't begin and end around the bell," Rodriguez said.

As it did during that process, CCISD is asking for community input through a survey. But Rodriguez is not convinced the feedback will impact the final decision.

"I kind of feel like they've already made the decision," Rodriguez said.

I reached out to 3 different CCISD administrators for a response and received a statement that is short on details.

CCISD STATEMENT ABOUT BELL SCHEDULES

"Statement regarding CCISD's study of adjusting bell schedules at 3 elementary and 8 middle schools

As districts across the country work to address a persistent shortage of bus drivers, some areas, including San Antonio ISD, United ISD and Killeen ISD, have adjusted bell schedules to help accommodate the district's transportation needs.

CCISD is also interested in studying this strategy and is asking for input from staff and families who are or will be attending or working at schools that would be affected by an adjusted bell schedule.

While school consolidations do add bus routes, our Office of Transportation has been experiencing a critical shortage of drivers for some time and likely would be examining this option regardless of the consolidations.

CCISD will continue to provide bus service for all eligible riders. We are studying bell schedule adjustments as a strategy to address the ongoing, critical shortage of drivers.

We look forward to collaborating with our staff and families to ensure all eligible students have safe, reliable transportation to and from school."

Rodriguez said the district's response mirrors the overall feeling she gets from CCISD leadership.

"Ride the bus. How many school board members have ridden the bus? Drive from a neighborhood to a school in school zone traffic. It's quite difficult," Rodriguez said.

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