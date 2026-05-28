CCISD names new principals at 2 elementary schools

Corpus Christi Independent School District has announced new principal assignments at two of its elementary schools ahead of the 2026-2027 school year.

Amanda Vasquez-Kotch will serve as principal of Mary Helen Berlanga Elementary School. Vasquez-Kotch previously served as principal of Stanley Kostoryz Elementary School and has also held roles as a teacher, instructional coach and assistant principal at Kostoryz. The assignment marks a return to Berlanga, where her CCISD career began.

Mellissa Clearman will serve as principal of Zachary Kolda Elementary School. Clearman has served as principal of Mary Helen Berlanga Elementary School since 2021. Her previous experience includes service as an assistant principal at Foy H. Moody High School and at Dorothy Adkins Middle School.

Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said the placements reflect the district's ongoing commitment to strategic leadership development.

"We are grateful to these two exemplary leaders for their enthusiastic willingness to serve our district," Hernandez said. "Through our partnership with The Holdsworth Center, we have grown in our ability to make strategic placements to ensure the continued success of our district."

The 2026-2027 school year is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 11. More information about the district is available at ccisd.us.

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