CCISD hatches a game plan to demolish old Mary Carroll High School

KRIS 6 News has received an update on the demolition process for the old - and original - Mary Carroll High School.

Back in December of 2024, Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD) voted to demolish the old high school, located on Weber Road. The district cited costliness, theft and vandalism as the main reasons they reached this decision.

Those break-ins, one of which occurred earlier this week, have continued despite new fencing and increased police patrols.

No timeline for the razing of the original Mary Carroll High School was established after the vote passed. But now, according to a CCISD spokesperson, demolition is expected to begin in January 2025. Work is already underway to prepare the site for demolition.

