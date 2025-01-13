ANOTHER BREAK-IN: CCISD Police investigating break-in at the old Carroll HS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Vandals may have broken into the old Mary Carroll High School again.

According to Corpus Christi I.S.D. Police Chief Kirby Warnke, around 10:30 a.m. an alert neighbor called police after hearing the sound of a reciprocating saw from the campus on Weber Road and Tiger Lane.

Several CCISD police officers are at the scene to see if anything was damaged or taken from the abandoned campus.

Mike Salazar, KRIS 6 News

The campus which was built in 1957, has been vacant for two years after CCISD moved students to the new campus on Kostoryz Road and Saratoga .

In Dec. 2024, the Corpus Christi Independent School District voted to demolish the campus because of the numerous cases of vandalism, theft of the building, and the financial burden of maintaining it.

During the Dec. 16 school board meeting, Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez spoke about the thefts and vandalism.

“They have just about taken all of the copper in the school,” Hernandez said. “They find ways inside the building, or people have been occupying the building, living in the school.”

This is a developing story. We'll update it as soon as we receive more information.

