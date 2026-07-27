CCISD board to vote on $3.6M demolition contracts for 7 campuses across the district

The Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees meets Monday to consider approval of demolition contracts totaling $3,606,933 for seven campuses across the district.

The contracts are part of CCISD's long-term facilities planning strategy following board-approved campus closures and consolidations. All demolition work is scheduled for substantial completion by June 30, 2027, and will be funded by proceeds from Bond 2022.

The seven properties slated for demolition are:

Fannin Elementary

Kostoryz Elementary

Sanders Elementary

Travis Elementary

Browne Middle School

Martin Middle School

CIRC (formerly Cunningham at Prescott)

After receiving nine initial proposals, the district's evaluation committee — made up of staff from Purchasing and Distribution, Construction Project Management, Facilities and Operations, and project architect LaMarr Womack & Associates — recommended awarding contracts to four vendors:

Camacho Demolition, LLC (Corpus Christi): Fannin Elementary and CIRC

Coastal Bend Demolition, Inc. (Corpus Christi): Kostoryz Elementary and Travis Elementary

J.R. Ramon & Sons, Inc. (San Antonio): Sanders Elementary and Martin Middle School

White Star Services, LLC (Corpus Christi): Browne Middle School

The committee determined that awarding contracts by individual campus rather than as a single project provides the best overall value to the district.

The board will also consider ratifying a $196,789 contract with Shoreline Plumbing and Construction, LLC for parking lot improvements at Kaffie Middle School. The project involves a full asphalt overlay of the existing parking lot and bus loop to address deterioration and improve safety for students, staff, and visitors. That work is scheduled for completion by August 7, 2026, and will also be funded through Bond 2022 Series.

Both items appear on the consent agenda, indicating they have received thorough administrative review ahead of the meeting.

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