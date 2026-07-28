CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District board of trustees took no action Monday on whether to move forward with demolishing seven former school campuses.

Trustees pulled the demolition contracts from the agenda before taking a vote. The campuses include Fannin, Kostoryz, Sanders, and Travis elementary schools, Browne and Martin middle schools, and Cunningham.

CCISD board pulls demolition contracts from agenda, wants more time before moving forward

Board President Dolly Gonzales Trolley said the district wants more time to make sure staff and contractors are prepared before demolition begins.

"We do want to do it right and make sure that we do it on the right timeframe and that we don't rush into anything," Gonzales Trolley said.

Gonzales Trolley said the current plan is still to demolish all seven CCISD campuses, but the timeline could change as the board continues discussions.

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