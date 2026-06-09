CCISD board approves $368 million budget with raises for all eligible employees

Corpus Christi ISD's board of trustees approved a $368 million budget for the 2026-2027 school year that includes raises for all eligible permanent employees.

The board voted during its June 8 meeting to approve the budget, which includes market adjustments to the minimum, midrange and maximum pay grades — the first such adjustment since the 2021-2022 school year.

Recommendations based on the Texas Association of School Boards Salary Study of CCISD's pay rates include a $680 raise for teachers, as well as equity adjustments for teachers with 5-8, 10-24 or 41-45 years of service.

Nurses, librarians and instructional coaches were moved to the administrative salary schedule from the teacher salary schedule.

Administrator pay adjustments included a 1% midpoint increase as well as pay equity for administrators on the teacher career pathway, including diagnosticians, principals, assistant principals, counselors and librarians.

Auxiliary employees will receive a 1% increase at midpoint as well as pay scale adjustments to spread pay equitably and avoid pay compression. Food service employees received a 3% increase at midpoint. Maintenance employees received a six-day reduction in their work calendar while maintaining their previous rate of pay.

The board expressed appreciation to district staff for prioritizing employee raises and for making significant progress toward reducing the district's deficit. In May, district staff reported a projected deficit reduction from nearly $22 million to just over $2.7 million.

The district proposed a tax rate of $0.9583, a rate held since the 2023-2024 school year and a decrease from years prior. The tax rate is expected to be finalized and adopted in late August, following the late July receipt of the certified tax rolls.

"We are grateful to our school board for demonstrating their unwavering support of our employees by approving well-deserved pay increases," Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez said. "By working to keep pace with the market, we can continue to recruit and retain a high-performing team for the benefit of our community's children."

Corpus Christi ISD's first day of classes will be Tuesday, Aug. 11.

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