CCISD board appoints Eric Villarreal as vice president to fill vacant officer position

The Corpus Christi Independent School District Board of Trustees appointed Eric Villarreal, P.E., as vice president during its June 8 meeting, filling a vacant officer position on the seven-member board.

Villarreal serves as Client Service Manager with engineering and consulting firm Ardurra Group, Inc. He was elected to represent District 1 in November 2022.

CISD board appoints Eric Villarreal as vice president

As vice president, Villarreal will assist the board president in overseeing meetings and district governance for the remainder of the term.

The board typically selects its officers each November, making the mid-year appointment necessary to fill the vacant leadership role.

"The board traditionally selects officers each November," the district said.

The appointment comes as CCISD continues to serve nearly 32,000 students across 54 campuses within its 68-square-mile territory.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 5 p.m. on Monday, July 27.

CCISD, established in 1909, operates under the mission to "graduate lifelong learners who are prepared to continue their education, enter the world of work, and be productive citizens." The district describes itself as "committed to developing hearts and minds" through excellence in preK-12 public education.

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