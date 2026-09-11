CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

After two games of being suffocated, Carroll Football got a breath of victory

The Tigers (1-2) beat Beeville 41-3 on KRIS 6’s Game Night South Texas on Thursday.

Carroll uses backfield creativity to get first win of season on Game Night South Texas

After facing Calallen and Gregory-Portland the first two weeks of the year, Carroll was hungry for a victory and they showed it early.

About six minutes into the game, the Tigers got a 19 yard reception from Ignacio Arellano. The wide receiver didn’t just catch passes though.

After Noah Barron took an interception from Beeville and added a nice return, Arellano found pay dirt again. This time he took a jet sweep 30 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes after his first.

Carroll faced some injuries in its backfield and found a way to piece together the touches by committee. Arellano had some, Zane Vela added a touchdown doing the dirty work between the tackles, and backup quarterback Nate Bazan added some carries too.

Carroll’s defense was also spectacular allowing just a field goal.

Senior wideout Steven McChester had a pair of nice catches to end the half, including a touchdown. Tigers led 34-0 at halftime.

Beeville (0-3) will look for its first win at home next week against Pleasanton.

Carroll will look to keep the momentum next Friday against crosstown rival Ray.

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