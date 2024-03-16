Caleb Harris' father details last conversation he had with his son before disappearance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — KRIS 6 News has been keeping track of the search to find 21-year-old Caleb Harris since he vanished more than a week ago.

KRIS 6 News reporter Alexis Scott spoke with his father, Randy Harris, as he explained the last conversation he had with his son before his disappearance.

For the past eleven days, the Harris family has been full of worry and concern since they first found out about Caleb's disappearance. His father described it as a 'parent's worst nightmare.'

Harris said he spoke with his son the night before he vanished and everything was fine. He received the news that Caleb was missing from his wife hours later.

“His roommate had just called and said he was missing and they couldn’t find him," Harris said. "Then she called me and I immediately came down here.”

Harris added that the sequence in which his son disappeared seems odd. Caleb stayed in contact with his family often and even had upcoming plans with friends. So Harris claimed something isn’t adding up.

“It’s his intentions. I mean, texting us, Snapchatting his friends, everything," Harris said. "They just got a new dog that evening and they were out playing with the dog and signed the lease on his apartment for next year.”

Law enforcement agencies have been working nonstop, using local and statewide resources to find Caleb. Friends have also joined in on the search, creating Facebook pages aiming to find him.

“It gives people a place to go and look and share. Share the good stuff, share the pictures, share any kind of lead that might come in," Harris said. "Whether it’s real or not, you look at it and say yeah let’s go look at this and the police will do that.”

Originally from New Braunfels, Caleb came to Corpus Christi to study Environmental Science at Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi. Harris said Caleb's dream is to work outdoors as a Texas Game Warden or an Environmental Lawyer.

“He's just smiling all the time. Loves to play guitar," Harris said.

He continued to describe his son as a good person.

"He’s the kind of person that would just stop and help people," Harris said. "If somebody’s got a flat tire, he’s going to do what he can to help them.”

As the search continues to find Caleb, his father says the family continue to lean on their faith and have hope in finding him safely.

“We just pray for patience and for the stamina to continue just anything and everything we can," Harris said.

His father is asking one thing from the community as he thanks them for their efforts to bring Caleb home safely.

"I’m just thankful for the support that we have and going forward just continue to be vigilant, continue to be steadfast," he said.

If you have any information on Caleb, call the Corpus Christi Police Department or (361) 886-2840.

