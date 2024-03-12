Investigators continue to search for 21-year-old Caleb Harris

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Exactly one week since the disappearance of 21-year-old, Caleb Harris, law enforcement has not provided any new updates to the investigation. However, they said they are continuously working to find more details that can lead to finding Harris.

The Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi student was last seen March 4 around 3 a.m. near his apartment on Ennis Joslin Road and South Padre Island Drive. By Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi Police, Texas Search and Rescue, and the Coast Guard worked together to conduct the search.

“We're using the cadets that we have currently in the academy to physically get their boots on the ground and canvas the adjacent fields, the drainage ditches, areas like that," Antonio Contreras, Senior Officer with the Corpus Christi Police Department, said.

According to investigators, Harris disappeared without his wallet or keys, and his phone has since been turned off.

“That normally doesn’t happen, "Roy Smith, former law enforcement officer and current owner of Viking Security Group, said. "In today’s day and age, most people don’t go hardly anywhere without their cell phone.

Smith has covered investigations for over 20 years. He said there’s a specific process when it comes to investigations, especially when someone has gone missing.

“So you want to try and build that timeline to piece it all together of when the last time the person was around," Smith said. "Then you want to try and find out, is there foul play. Is there a chance that he was harmed in any way? Was he assaulted?"

The past week has been filled with questions and worry for the Harris family. The father, Randy Harris, said he’s thankful for the support that he’s been receiving and is hopeful his son will return home soon.

“I can’t imagine or even begin to tell you how many people around the world are praying," Harris said. "I just want to tell people to keep on the lookout, keep posting, keep praying. If he hears anything, I want him to know that he’s loved and that he’s not in trouble. Nobody is after him. Just come home. God’s going to lead him home.”

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi also released a statement regarding Harris' disappearance:

T he Corpus Christi police department continues to lead the investigation into missing islander student Caleb Harris. Last Thursday, the Island University held a gathering in the Hector P. Garcia plaza to support Caleb’s family, friends, and classmates during this time. We urge anyone with information on Caleb’s whereabouts to contact police. TAMU-CC remains hopeful for Caleb’s safe return.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and once they know more, they will continue to offer updates.

If anyone has details about where he may be, you’re asked to call CCPD or (361) 886-2840.

