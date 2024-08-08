Today marks Calallen ISD's First Day of School this year

"Well it was a busy first morning getting the school year started," Calallen ISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz said. "This a great day to be a Wildcat."

Along with Lorenz, fellow Wildcats all across Calallen ISD made their way to campus for the first day of school. Cars filled the once-empty parking lot with students, parents, and staff entering the school to new beginnings going forward.

While speaking with Lorenz this morning, she told KRIS 6 News that the district as a whole is looking to continue the recent success. They had last school year with academics and other groups such as the cheerleading squad and their band.

Students themselves tell me although their summer is over, they are looking forward to their first week of classes.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.