Residents urge Corpus Christi to protect wells, river from emergency drilling

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rural residents are calling on Corpus Christi city leaders to protect their wells and the river they depend on as the city moves forward with its emergency water wells along the Nueces River.

At a public meeting Thursday at Grace United Methodist Church, residents voiced concerns about the city’s new emergency wells, which are expected to supply 11 million gallons of water a day.

City Manager Peter Zanoni and Corpus Christi Water Interim Chief Operating Officer Nick Winkelmann attended the meeting to answer questions and address residents’ fears.

“We don’t want damaged wells. Please protect us,” one resident told the group, echoing the concerns of many who live along the river.

Another resident, who lives about 150 yards from the river, said he has already noticed changes. “My well hangs at 80 feet, and I’m already seeing salinity start to show,” he said.

City officials emphasized that the new wells are a temporary measure to help manage the ongoing drought. Zanoni said the city is working with a hydrogeologist to ensure both the wells and nearby water sources remain protected.“We are using the best hydrogeologist in the state. He is guiding us to make the right decisions,” Zanoni said. “We know how important this is to your livelihood — and to us as individuals.”

To help residents stay informed, Corpus Christi Water plans to post regular updates on the city’s website, including data on river health and water quality.“TDS data that we’ve observed, also some surface water quality data from wells that we’ve drilled,” Winkelmann said, adding that the information should be available within two weeks.

The updates, the city said, are part of a broader effort to keep the public informed as officials manage drought conditions across the region.

But not everyone is convinced the wells aretemporary. Chris Cuellar, an organizer behind the proposed Nueces Groundwater Conservation District — the first resident-led district in Nueces County — said the city’s actions suggest otherwise.“Unfortunately, it’s the cheapest water, the easiest to obtain — and it’ll always be the go-to when they sell another contract to industry,” Cuellar said.

He noted that the city’s own groundwater district, the Corpus Christi Aquifer Storage and Recovery Conservation District, with city council backing, is petitioning to include the new wells within its boundaries — a move he said underscores the need for local oversight. “This is the reason GCDs exist,” he said.

Zanoni said the city remains committed to collaboration. “We’ve got to figure out this drought together,” he said.