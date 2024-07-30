Watch Now
Residents continue push against ammonium plant, in front of TCEQ

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Tuesday night was another opportunity for Calallen and Robstown residents to speak their mind about the proposed Avina Green Ammonium plant. This time in a public hearing in front of the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

The meeting was called for by State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa and State Representative Abel Herrero. It was to talk about air quality permit Avina applied for.

Residents first had the chance to ask questions to TCEQ and Avina representatives as it relates to the air quality permit. Then they were able to voice their opinions on the record for TCEQ to consider.

As KRIS 6 News has reported, there's a large number of residents opposedto the plant, particularly because of it's location. Several homes are nearby the proposed site at FM 1889 and FM 46 in between Robstown and Calallen.

Air pollution was another primary concern for residents, believing the plant would contribute to pollutants in the air. However, Avina's application modeled their output and they believe it will meet healthy standards.

A third concern is for the amount of water the industrial plant would need. Many people siting the current stage two drought restrictions in Corpus Christi.

State Representative Abel Herrero voiced his opposition to the plant because of the location. He plans to file a contested hearing request with TCEQ.

