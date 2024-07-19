Concerned Robstown neighbors hold meeting about potential ammonia plant concerns

ROBSTOWN, Tx — On Thursday evening, a packed parking lot was the first sight residents got a glimpse of when heading into the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown for a community hosted townhall meeting.

Event organizers said the meeting was to inform residents living in or around the area about the potential hazards of what could happen if Avina Green Hydrogen’s proposed Green Ammonia Plant came to the area and making residents aware of the possibility in the growing area.

Myra B. Alaniz is a concerned resident, but her concern goes beyond herself.

“I have my mother in the audience and she literally lives half a mile from Avina. She already has breathing problems and allergies. That’s going to be compounded with the pollution that Avina will be emitting,” Alaniz said.

Alaniz said several neighbors have attended meeting after meeting to state their opposition against the plant, like Bette Cranford who said one of the main concerns is the possibility of a leak and the release of toxic chemicals.

“It’s not that it could be, it is harmful. And it’s not a question of if it has an incident, it’s going to pollute the neighborhood and the people. It’s nothing more than when it happens,” Cranford said.

Another concern residents have is water usage.

“Considering we’re in drought 2 going into drought 3, we are in an area that cannot spare anymore water,” Robstown resident Cody Benavidez said.

And if Avina plants its roots in the area, many fear they will have no other choice but to live with it.

“Our community is economically poor so they have no option. They can’t get up and leave. It’s sad. I don’t know what I’m going to do. It upsets me that they are inconsiderate that they are placing this refinery next to homes and communities that have been here for decades and they just come in and put their poison in our backyards. It might bring industries, but it’s going to kill communities. There wont be people living here. Who’s going to want to live in a toxic waste dump?” Alaniz said.

KRIS 6 reached out to Avina's Director of Business Development and Regulatory Karen White, who said they are open to working with the community to exceed environmental concerns.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality will be hosting a meeting for additional public input on July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Robstown Fairgrounds. Many in attendance of Thursday’s meeting plan on showing up.

