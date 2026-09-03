CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Calallen unveiled the newly renovated Phil Danaher Stadium Wednesday afternoon with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The improvements include new entrances, fencing around the facility, and upgraded concessions and restrooms for both sides of the stadium. The most significant changes are a new press box with an ADA-compliant elevator and a new video scoreboard.

Phil Danaher Stadium renovation unveiled in Calallen with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The ceremony featured a performance from the band and speeches from Coach Danaher's son, the school board, and the head coach.

Head Coach Reeve spoke to what the renovations mean to him and the program.

"This is a community that understands the importance of investing in facilities and renovations... and for me as coach it brings me a lot of pride to be apart of this," Reeve said.

Superintendent Scot Hafley said he shares the excitement felt across the Calallen community.

"I'm just like everybody else, I'm a fan, I'm gonna show up and be loud and enjoy some Calallen football," Hafley said.

The stadium renovations are part of a larger bond project that also brought upgrades to both the baseball and softball fields.

The Wildcats play their first game in the renovated stadium Friday night against the Carroll Tigers at 7:30 p.m.

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