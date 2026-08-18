Nueces County Precinct 5 seeks help identifying person photographing front doors and locks

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Precinct 5 deputies are asking for the public's help identifying a suspicious person trespassing on properties in the northwest part of the county.

Nueces County Constables Pct. 5

According to the agency, the individual has been walking up to homes and taking pictures of front doors and locks. The person never attempts to speak with anyone or leave contact information.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call Precinct 5 at 361-767-5204.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!