CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — From new restaurants and retail stores to subdivisions, gas stations and an AI data center, development is continuing to spread across Calallen and the northwest side of Corpus Christi.

Several major projects previously announced for the area are now visibly taking shape.

Academy Sports + Outdoors, which is being built as part of the Nemec Towne Center development near Interstate 69 and County Road 52, is now about 50% complete.

Construction on nearby Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse locations is also moving forward, with both projects estimated to be about 30% to 50% complete.

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The three businesses are part of the 25.34-acre Nemec Towne Center development at 3601 IH-69 Access Road. The property was divided into eight commercial lots, leaving room for additional development beyond the businesses already announced.

For Mike Cotton, owner of Mike Cotton's Barbecue on Northwest Boulevard, the growth is something he expected when he decided to invest in the area.

KRIS 6 Mike Cotten

“Corpus Christi is growing, and there’s a lot of room for growth and development out here on the northwest side. If you look within a two-mile radius, you have neighborhoods going in all over the place. All these old farm fields have now become subdivisions.”That residential development is continuing, with two new subdivisions under development along County Road 52.

And it isn't just residential and retail growth.

Construction is also underway on the new Beacon Point AI data center, adding another major development project to the northwest side.

KRIS 6 Beacon Point Data Center

More restaurants and gas stations are coming

The construction extends beyond Nemec Towne Center.

Near County Road 48 and I-69, two new gas stations are being developed.

One is planned with an IHOP attached, while the other will include a Wendy's.

More restaurants are also coming to the Northwest Boulevard corridor.

At Nueces River Plaza, near Northwest Boulevard and County Road 69, American Kolache and Little Caesars are among the new additions.

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American Kolache, a chain new to the Corpus Christi area, has a location planned at 14202 Northwest Blvd. The approximately 1,300-square-foot project represents an estimated $220,000 build-out, with construction scheduled to begin in November 2026 and finish in January 2027.

Another new option is planned farther down Northwest Boulevard.

A new HTeaO is registered for 14837 Northwest Blvd. The roughly 1,700-square-foot project includes a tea bar and single-lane drive-thru and has an estimated construction cost of more than $1.1 million. Its scheduled completion date is Dec. 31, 2026.

The Northwest Boulevard corridor was already adding restaurants before this latest wave of construction. Buffalo Wild Wings GO opened at 14202 Northwest Blvd. in December 2025.

Cathy Geary-Swartz, a Keller Williams Coastal Bend realtor, said the arrival of larger retailers can help draw additional businesses to the area.

KRIS 6 Cathy Geary-Swartz REALTOR® KW Coastal Bend

“We’re seeing huge growth in the Calallen area because when one big retailer comes, others take notice. With the traffic we have going down Northwest Boulevard, averaging about 26,000 vehicles a day, it’s hard not to notice the growth happening in our area.”

Growth brings more traffic and infrastructure needs

All that development is happening while one of the northwest side's major roads undergoes a significant transformation.

The roughly $35 million expansion of FM 624, also known as Northwest Boulevard, is reconstructing approximately three miles between Wildcat Drive and County Road 73.

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The project is designed to expand the roadway to three lanes in each direction while adding turn lanes, a sidewalk and a shared-use path.

Cotton said Northwest Boulevard can already become difficult to navigate during the busiest parts of the day.

“Early in the mornings and in the evenings, Northwest Boulevard is packed bumper to bumper,” Geary-Swartz said the area's growth also makes preparing infrastructure for what comes next increasingly important.

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“There is construction going on here right now for expansion, and we’re looking forward to that. But with that new economic growth, is that going to be enough? That is something we have to be very cautious about with growth.”At the same time, the additional development means people living in Calallen and communities farther west will have more places to eat and shop without traveling as far into Corpus Christi.

That's part of the potential Cotton said he saw when he chose to invest in the area.

“More businesses are coming in. You have a lot of growth right by the highway, by Walmart, and I just knew this was going to be a great spot.”Between new subdivisions, restaurants, gas stations, retail projects and the Beacon Point AI data center, the next wave of Calallen's growth is no longer represented only by plans and announcements.

Much of it is now taking shape.

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