Local elementary teacher starts summer music class for youth

Ruby Guajardo is an elementary music teacher who decided she wanted to make a few extra dollars but wanted to continue what she enjoys doing — which is teaching music to kids.

So far, she said she's having a blast teaching the kids some new skills.

"It's been so enjoyable getting to know other students from different areas and teaching them steps and see how they, like, remember them," Guajardo said. It's so impressive to see little kids take in so much information and execute it."

Ruby's music classes allow these kids to learn new songs, new dances and how to play certain instruments like the ukulele and more.

According to the kids, they seem to enjoy the class and their new instrument they were playing today.

"Tambourine!" said five-year-old Akyra and seven-year-old Penelopy when asked about their favorite instrument.

The two attendees played multiple songs with Ruby while using the instrument.

The music classes are held at Ruby's home on Mondays and Wednesdays.

She also holds her classes at West Guth Park when more students decide to attend.

"Ms. Ruby is the sweetest individual I've come to meet," Calallen resident Eryka Dominguez said. She's patient, kind and she loves what she does, which actually shines through her and her teaching with the kids. So, for any parents that are concerned and not sure if this is for my kid or not, hands down, I absolutely recommend."

If you’d like to learn more about what Ms. Ruby’s Music Class has to offer, go to Ms. Ruby’s Facebook page or give her a call.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.