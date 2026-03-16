Judge issues temporary gag order in Manassian sex trafficking case as defense struggles to serve key witnesses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A judge issued a temporary gag order Monday in the sex trafficking case against Noraier Manassian, saying she wants the case decided in the courtroom — not the media.

347th District Court Judge Missy Medary issued the order during a status hearing Monday. She told attorneys on both sides the order would be temporary and that they would have an opportunity to argue it at an upcoming hearing.

During Monday's hearing, defense attorneys told the court they have been unable to serve two key figures in the case: TABC Agent Scott O'Neal, the lead investigator, and former DPS Region Chief Vincent Luciano, who first tipped off investigators.

The defense is also seeking O'Neal's personal cell phone. Court filings obtained by KRIS 6 News show defense attorneys argue O'Neal used that phone during his investigation of Manassian and co-defendant Amanda Talbert.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed on several defense requests Monday seeking answers about how the investigation was conducted.

The hearing comes as defense attorneys have filed motions raising serious questions about O'Neal's conduct throughout the investigation.

According to a motion filed March 10 by defense attorney Lisa Greenberg, O'Neal repeatedly told witnesses they had to choose between being "defendants or victims" — cooperate or face criminal charges. The motion documents multiple specific incidents between 2021 and 2024.

Among the allegations in court documents:



In June 2021, court documents allege O'Neal told a witness the sentence for human trafficking is 25 years to life while asking her to name other women who would cooperate.

In February 2023, O'Neal allegedly identified himself to a witness's mother as "Texas State Police" — a title he does not hold. He later wrote in an amended report he did so to "avoid leakage" of the investigation.

In September 2023, documents allege O'Neal threatened to charge a witness's attorney with obstruction of justice if he told his client anything about an interview O'Neal had arranged.

In a September 2024 phone call, O'Neal allegedly told a witness "people are going to jail" and referenced her children, saying, "I know your kids are important to you, right? That right there should be an incentive."

O'Neal testified under oath at a February 5 pretrial hearing that he did not threaten any witnesses.

One month after that testimony, the defense received a new witness interview that attorneys say directly contradicts O'Neal's account. A woman identified as Marlene Villarreal told investigators that after a June 2021 interview, O'Neal told her: "Get your girl an attorney, I'm coming for her."

A DEA Special Master reviewed O'Neal's state-issued work phone and turned over all non-federal information to the court. Judge Medary is now considering appointing a visiting judge to review that content and separate out anything not relevant to the case.

An attorney for the Texas Attorney General's Office representing TABC has filed a motion objecting to that process.

KRIS 6 News previously reported that TABC's Office of Inspector General opened a preliminary review into O'Neal's handling of the case. A Brady Notice — a legal requirement to disclose evidence that could help the defense — was sent to defense attorneys by the Attorney General's Office.

Manassian, of Dripping Springs, faces eight charges including five counts of sexual assault of a child, one count of sex trafficking of a child, one count of online solicitation of a minor, and one count of solicitation of prostitution of a person under 18.

Co-defendant Talbert, 46, faces six charges including two counts of indecency with a child and four counts of continuous trafficking of persons.

Both have pleaded not guilty. The case is being prosecuted by the Texas Attorney General's Office.

