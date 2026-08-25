Hut8 presents Beacon Point data center plans to Calallen ISD board amid community concerns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Hut 8 presented plans for its Beacon Point data center to the Calallen ISD board Monday, addressing community concerns about one of the largest data centers planned for the state.

The company has signed 2 leases totaling $19.6 billion for the project, which would be located in Calallen. Members of the community turned out for the meeting after the presentation was announced.

Hut8 presents Beacon Point data center plans to Calallen ISD board

Before the presentation, residents had an opportunity to speak during a public comment period, where some voiced concerns about the project.

"I don't care if it's by my house... but a grade school. Unless y'all have plans to build another school to replace this one..." one resident said.

"There's been a lot of noise pollution which is causing migraines and headaches within residents within at least 3 miles." another resident said.

The presentation addressed how Hut 8 plans to limit disruption to the surrounding area, including concerns about noise pollution, electricity consumption, and water usage. Spokespeople for the data center said the company has been conducting studies on how to lower noise pollution through building design, has prepaid for its electricity costs, and is sourcing its own water.

Following the board meeting, Superintendent Scot Hafley encouraged the community to continue learning more about the project.

"We're learning right alongside everyone... I think what we want do as a school district is just make sure that people know the information is there. If you go to the Hut 8 or Beacon Point website you can see the information that was presented tonight." Hafley said.

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