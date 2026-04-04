Hundreds of plastic Easter eggs fall from a helicopter at the Church of Hope celebration

Hundreds of plastic Easter eggs fell from a helicopter in the sky during the Church of Hope's Easter celebration on Saturday, April 4th.

Families gathered at the church to collect the eggs during the annual community event, which aims to bring people together while celebrating Jesus Christ.

"To enjoy it. Family time. Hear about God and the reason for Easter. If everybody comes together - unity, peace, everybody talking together," said Orlando Reyes.

When children were not rushing to collect baskets full of Easter eggs,they enjoyed a foam pit and a petting zoo.

"It’s very cool right now. I like it cause a lot of cool stuff. A lot of cool vendors right now," Jordan Salinas said.

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