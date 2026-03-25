High school student arrested after stealing truck and leading police on a multi-county chase Tuesday

A male student is in custody after stealing a high school senior's truck from a school in Banquete and leading law enforcement on a multi-county chase Tuesday afternoon.

Nueces County Precinct 5 deputy constables took a report of the stolen vehicle earlier Tuesday afternoon. The owner of the truck, a high school senior, reported another male student took control of his keys and took the vehicle without permission.

Deputy constables tracked the truck to a field near County Road 101 and FM 70. The driver evaded Nueces County sheriff's deputies, Nueces County constables and the Department of Public Safety.

Nueces County Precinct Five Constable

Nueces County constables and DPS pursued the vehicle into Jim Wells County. The driver was taken into custody by DPS, and the vehicle was recovered with assistance from the Orange Grove Police Department and Jim Wells Constable Arismendez.

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