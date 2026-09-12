CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Carter Dominguez has no idea how he does it, but every time he finds a way to deliver.

"It's really just muscle memory I can't even explain it."

Dominguez may not have an explanation but that's not going to take any points off the board. He scrambled, he delivered dimes, and he led Gregory-Portland to a 47-7 road win over rival Calallen.

Gregory-Portland claws Calallen, moves to 3-0 behind dual threat QB Carter Dominguez

It was Wildcats vs. Wildcats with a military jet flyover before kickoff to set the stage.

Calallen fed off the home crowd energy, taking its first drive inside the GP 10 yard line.

But just as they approached the goal line, a high snap over quarterback Connor Klostermann's head took them back 25 yards and killed the drive.

GP drew first blood late in the quarter when Dominguez turned a broken play into an 85-yard touchdown run down the visitor sideline.

Then the second quarter turned explosive.

Dominguez found wideout Cohen Bartee for a 4 yard touchdown catch with 4:48 in the second.

Calallen's Jaxon Simpson received the ensuing kick and took it back for the home team's first touchdown. Phil Danaher Stadium could've been measured for an earthquake.

But the special teams madness continued as Bartee took the next kickoff all the way to the Calallen 17 yard line.

Dominguez found Jacob Powell, who barely kept his feet in bounds, in the corner of the end zone for another score.

In about a minute of game time the teams scored three touchdowns.

GP went into half up 20-7 and never looked back. Calallen had a couple more long drives but couldn't capitalize. Their offense was held scoreless with the only score coming on special teams.

"They played with a lot of passion," head coach Brent Davis said about his defense. "Got to the football and did what our defensive coaches asked of them all week."

Gregory-Portland is now 3-0 in non-district play and they will face another undefeated team next week: Veterans Memorial. That game will be on Friday at Ray Akins Wildcat Stadium.

Calallen (2-1) will travel to Sinton next week for another tough test.

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