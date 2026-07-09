Construction is underway on a $35 million road project along FM 624 in Calallen, a years-in-the-making effort TxDOT says is designed to improve traffic flow and safety as the northwest side of Corpus Christi continues to grow.

The project will widen about three miles of roadway, adding three lanes in each direction, new turn lanes, a sidewalk, and a shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists.

FM 624 widening project in Calallen aims to improve traffic flow and safety

Corpus Christi Area Engineer Eric Martinez said the timing is intentional.

"We're really trying to keep up with the growth that's happening out there on the northwest side of the city," Martinez said.

With the school year approaching, Martinez said traffic demand in the area is only expected to increase.

"Once school starts back up again, Calallen will probably see a pickup in traffic," Martinez said.

Just off FM 624, Robert Elizaldi has been serving customers at Mike's Cotton's Barbecue for more than four decades. He said he has watched the area transform and sees the project as another sign of that growth.

"I think it's great for the economy, you know, especially with people shopping here," Elizaldi said.

Elizaldi acknowledged the road is already heavily traveled and expects construction to bring some short-term inconvenience.

"Early in the morning when I'm coming to work, it's pretty busy," Elizaldi said.

Still, he said the long-term benefits for local businesses and nearby schools will make the disruption worthwhile.

"If it's part of the progress and part of the growth, you know, everybody should be able to deal with it," Elizaldi said.

TxDOT says drivers should expect changing traffic patterns as work gets underway and is asking drivers to slow down, stay alert, and follow traffic control laws through the construction zone.

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