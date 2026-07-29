A new standalone emergency room is coming to Calallen, replacing the current emergency department on the northwest campus with expanded services.

The northwest side of Corpus Christi is getting a new emergency room designed to bring critical care closer to residents in the growing area.

ER 24/7 Calallen groundbreaking brings emergency care to Corpus Christi's northwest side

Leaders broke ground on the facility, which will be called ER 24/7 Calallen. The new ER will replace the current emergency department on the northwest campus and will feature more space for patients, a full lab, advanced imaging, and a helipad.

Hospital leaders say the helipad will help transfer patients with serious trauma — including burn victims and those who need a higher level of care — to other hospitals in the system.

City Councilman at Large Mark Scott said the project is about more than just a new building.

"This is a big deal for North West," Scott said.

Scott said in a rural area, the facility is about cutting down response time when every minute matters.

"Can you imagine something happens to one of your loved ones, and you have to drive 25 minutes to the nearest facility?" Scott said.

CC Medical Center CEO David Irizarry said construction will move quickly.

"We will be seeing patients around the July/August time next year," Irizarry said.

Scott said the facility is expected to serve a wide region beyond Corpus Christi.

"Folks from Robstown, Orange Grove, Agua Dulce. All of those areas are going to come to this facility," Scott said.

After speaking with the community, everyone has been excited to see these new developments come for the safety of the area.

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