City Council approves rezoning for future 220-home subdivision in Calallen

More housing is on the way to Calallen. Corpus Christi City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to rezone about 69 acres of farmland off 15349 Northwest Boulevard from a Farm Rural District to a Single-Family 6 zone — clearing the way for a medium-density subdivision of more than 220 homes.

The decision marks the second rezoning request approved in Calallen this year, underscoring the steady growth happening across the northwest part of the city.

While city leaders say the change will help meet housing demand, residents living along Amanda Lane and Lake Athens Avenue voiced their concerns during public comment.

Many worry the new development could increase traffic, congestion, and safety risks in their neighborhood.

“To allow a new development to use our street… it just… it doesn’t make sense,” an Amanda Lane resident said.“The safety risk involved in accessing this large neighborhood through our street…we do not have street lights or sidewalks — there are children and families who walk here,” she added.

Others questioned whether the city has enough resources to support the new subdivision.

“Adding an additional 226 homes in an area that is already grappling with drought restrictions…is a poor use of our time and energy,” one Lake Athens Avenue resident said.

District 1 Councilman Everett Roy says the development will also bring an economic boost to the area.

“That’s going to provide additional money to the school district, the county. Also, when you look at the number of small businesses that make up the Calallen area, and the Northwest, it’s going to provide additional income for them too,” Roy said.

City officials confirmed the development is still in its design phases. Designers are in talks with residents to find alternative access routes that won’t direct traffic through the streets residents are concerned about.

If plans move forward, construction could begin as early as 2028.

