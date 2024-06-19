Calallen softball team celebrates back-to-back state championships

The Calallen High School Lady Wildcats softball team celebrated their second state win in a row at the Calallen Middle School gym Tuesday afternoon.

The program won their second championship earlier this month after defeating Liberty in the championship game in back-to-back years.

Hundreds were in attendance to support the girls, get autographs and some even received awards from members of the team for their help throughout the season.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone spoke to the head coach who told me that the reason the girls were able to repeat was due to their hard work and dedication to the game.

"These girls are tough," Head Coach Teresa Lentz said when describing her team. "I'm just so proud of them for being able to step up and do what they did this year and have the courage and confidence to be fearless. That's big time. It's one thing to be able to execute without that fear of failure and that is huge."

KRIS 6 News would like to congratulate the softball team on their back-to-back state titles and continued success with their program.

