Calallen senior’s passion for art lands her painting in congressman’s office

For Calallen High School senior Mia Dorsey, the art room has always been more than just a classroom — it's been a sanctuary.

“If you can't find me, I'm in here,” Mia said, reflecting on her long-standing love for creating art. “Even in middle school it was like that, elementary, and as far back as I can think.”

That deep connection to art has grown stronger over the years, and so have her talents. Mia has already received several awards and a scholarship for her artwork.

Calallen senior's artwork is heading to Washington D.C.

This recognition that has only fueled her drive. “It really motivates me to try harder, honestly,” she shared.

This year, Mia once again submitted her work to the prestigious Congressional Art Contest. Her entry, a painting titled "Take Me to Texas," marked a turning point in both her artistic journey and her confidence.

Mia Dorsey Mia Dorsey placed 2nd in the Congressional Art Contest with her entry titled "Take Me to Texas"

Ironically, "Take Me to Texas" wasn’t a favorite of hers at first. However, with encouragement from her art teacher, she decided to revisit and refine the piece.

“My art teacher was like, ‘You got to do it. You got to knock it out. I know you can do it,’” Mia recalled.

That push made all the difference. Now, Mia views the painting with new appreciation. “I love it now,” she said.

So did Congressman Michael Cloud. The painting placed second in the contest and will be displayed in his Washington, D.C. office for the next year — a prestigious honor for any young artist.

“Ms. Dorsey's achievements at the school have been great,” said her art teacher, Enrique Onera. “Her being a great artist and student here has really put Calallen High on the map.”

While her community beams with pride, Mia is most proud of what she’s accomplished for herself.

“I'm already doing stuff like this at 18,” she said. “I mean in five years, who knows what I could be doing? So I think it's pretty cool.”

After graduating from high school today, Dorsey plans to study art at Del Mar College this upcoming semester.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!