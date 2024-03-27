Calallen ISD Bond Election is next month: What you need to know

Calallen ISD is preparing for their bond election next month to possibly receive funds to improve athletic facilities in their district.

Superintendent Emily Lorenz said the proposed bond for the projects regarding the baseball, softball & football stadium round up to about $12.5 million dollars.

"This will impact multiple programs across the district," she said. "Not only our athletics programs, but it will impact youth leagues that use our facilities and as well as our amazing band that uses it for some huge contests every year."

Calallen Independent School District Proposed improvements to softball and baseball stadiums

The softball stadium and the baseball stadium are proposing for turf and some new outfield fencing for the Chapman Stadium, which adds up to about $5.2 million.

Calallen Independent School District Proposed football stadium improvements

The football stadium's improvements will amount to about $7.4 millon. This will include building a new press box, updating restrooms and a new scoreboard.

KRIS 6 News reporter Tyrese Boone decided to speak to some of the school leaders about the importance of these proposals and they said it all comes down to home advantage.

"Schools around our area and even in the state have transitioned to turf and honestly that's kind of one of the missing pieces for us at Calallen," Calallen High School Head Softball Coach Teresa Lentz said.

"We love hosting these marching band projects," Calallen High School Band Director Jeffery Valperts said. "The pre-UIL contest gives other bands and our bands an opportunity to perform before they go to UIL. We really enjoy having home field advantage a little bit."

No matter if voters are for or against the bond elections, school leaders encourage all to participate in voting for the bond election.

"One way or another, go out and vote," Calallen High School Head Baseball Coach Steve Chapman said.

To vote in the upcoming election, you must reside in the Calallen area and be registered.

Early Voting for the bond election begins on April 22 and will last up till April 30. Election Day is on May 4.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.