It was a night full of energy and pride in Wildcat territory as the Calallen community came together to celebrate the unveiling of the newly remodeled Steve Campbell Field House.

This marks the first major renovation of the facility since it was originally built in the 1980s. The upgrades were made possible through a $12.5 million bond approved by Calallen voters, aimed at improving athletic and educational infrastructure throughout the district.

Calallen field house makeover honors Coach Steve Campbell

The revamped field house now features updated locker rooms, film rooms, treatment areas, and—for the first time—restroom facilities for female athletes. One of the most talked-about improvements was the weight room, which now includes air conditioning.

“Having the new weights in the weight room opens it up, and it’s a nice space—great floor and air conditioning. We’ve never had an air-conditioned weight room in this building before,” said Calallen ISD Superintendent Emily Lorenz.

Lorenz added, “To have a training facility where all of our athletes can feel comfortable coming in is a great improvement for us.”

The facility is named after longtime head coach Steve Campbell, who coached with the Wildcats from 1984 until his retirement in June 2024. During his career, Calallen made 39 consecutive playoff appearances, becoming a powerhouse in Texas high school football.

Campbell attended the unveiling and was visibly emotional as he reflected on his career and the honor bestowed upon him.

“They asked me what I miss the most—the kids,” he said, tearing up.

“It’s the work of a lot of great kids. It was the work of a lot of great coaches,” Campbell added. “To top it off and put icing on the cake and put my name on the side of the building is a real honor.”

For the Calallen community, the renovated field house is more than just a building—it’s a symbol of legacy, progress, and the enduring impact of a coach who shaped generations of athletes.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!