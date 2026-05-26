Calallen area to get new Little Caesars at Nueces River Plaza

A new Little Caesars location is coming to the Calallen area of Corpus Christi, bringing the pizza chain's "Hot-N-Ready" offerings to residents on the northwest side of the city.

The new restaurant will be located at Nueces River Plaza, at 14202 Northwest Blvd., Suite A102.

Construction on the $125,000 project is expected to be completed by Nov. 27, 2026. The investment reflects Little Caesars' continued expansion strategy in Texas markets, where the Detroit-based pizza chain has been steadily growing its footprint.

The Calallen location will offer Little Caesars' full menu of pizzas, breadsticks, wings, and other popular items. Known for its affordable pricing and quick service model, Little Caesars has built its brand around providing fresh, hot pizzas without the wait typically associated with made-to-order establishments.

The Northwest Boulevard address places the restaurant along a major thoroughfare, making it accessible for local residents and commuters. The Calallen community has seen increased residential and commercial development in recent years.

This expansion represents another milestone in Little Caesars' growth across South Texas, as the company continues to identify underserved markets for new franchise opportunities.

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