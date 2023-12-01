Hospital District votes yes to keep the EM Residency Program at Christus Spohn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After months of back and forth debate, Christus Spohn has overturned their original decision to shut down the Emergency Medicine Residency Program.

All board members with Nueces County Hospital District Board voted yes at Friday's board meeting to keep the EM Residency program intact at least for the next six years. This also means all support staff and materials will stay with the program.

The decision will benefit the indigent care in the community, giving quality care to the most vulnerable.

Christus Spohn physicians said the next steps are to interview the over 600 waiting applicants to select 12 to join the program and keep it alive.