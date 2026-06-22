Board member of Little Miss Kickball League arrested on child grooming, online solicitation charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A coach and board member of a Corpus Christi youth sports league was arrested Sunday on charges of child grooming and online solicitation of a minor, more than a week after a civil lawsuit detailed allegations that he used his position to sexually solicit and groom a 14-year-old girl in his league.

Harry Wallace Grabowske IV, 38, also known as "Wally" Grabowske, was booked into the Nueces County jail on June 21, according to booking records. Bond was set at $100,000 on the grooming charge and $50,000 on the solicitation charge.

Grabowske served as a board member, coach, and rules director for the Laguna League of Little Miss Kickball, a youth sports organization in Nueces County.

The lawsuit alleges Grabowske began sending the child unsolicited sexual messages via Instagram on Oct. 16, 2025, including a video of himself captioned "cheer up sexy." That same night, he messaged her repeatedly with sexually explicit statements. The following morning at 4:49 a.m., according to the petition, he sent additional messages describing a sexual dream involving the child.

The child did not reciprocate and reported the messages to Instagram, the lawsuit states.

On Oct. 23, 2025, Grabowske allegedly placed two late-night phone calls to the child — at 10:32 p.m. and 11:32 p.m. — without her parents' knowledge. On Nov. 19, 2025, beginning at approximately 5:03 a.m., the lawsuit alleges he sent the child a series of graphic, sexually explicit messages.

The child again reported the messages to Instagram on Nov. 21, 2025.

One day after the child's second Instagram report, on Nov. 22, 2025, Grabowske allegedly sent the girl $200 via Cash App. The lawsuit describes the payment as a calculated inducement intended to draw the child back into sexual conversations and to purchase her compliance and silence.

In early June, the child's parents discovered the late-night phone calls while reviewing call logs. When the mother confronted Grabowske in person on June 4, 2026, he claimed the child had contacted him first. Phone records contradicted that claim, according to the petition. Grabowske's wife, who was present, acknowledged the family's concerns were valid, the lawsuit states.

On June 5, 2026, the family filed a report with the Corpus Christi Police Department and began turning digital evidence over to investigators, including the child's phone on June 8.

On June 17, the Laguna Little Miss Kickball organization posted a statement on Facebook saying the league's State Executive Board had been notified of allegations against one of its coaches and took immediate action.

"The coach in question was suspended from any involvement with Little Miss Kickball in any and all capacities as well as issued a stay away order from the premises," wrote LMKII President Candy Crider. "Appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified."

Acting President Randy Spitzer added: "We take these situations very seriously and have worked swiftly to continue to keep our organization a safe place for players and their families."

According to the civil petition, the Laguna LMK board ultimately banned Grabowske from closing ceremonies and then from the league's park.

