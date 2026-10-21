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Bishop woman sentenced to 7 years in prison in crash that killed Border Patrol agent

According to DPS, a Bishop woman was heading westbound on FM 70 and traveled into eastbound traffic colliding head-on with agent Brandon Brown.
Border Patrol agent killed in head-on collision on FM 70
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CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury has sentenced a Bishop woman to seven years in prison for killing a Border Patrol agent in a head-on collision.

On Monday, a Nueces County jury found Eva Rosa, 41, guilty of intoxication manslaughter in the September 2024 death of Border Patrol Agent Brandon Brown.

See previous KRIS6 reporting on this incident in the player above.

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Seaside Funeral Home will hold services on Thursday for Border Patrol agent Brandon Brown.

After nearly two days of deliberations, on Wednesday afternoon, the same jury sentenced her to seven years in prison. She will received credit for time served.

According to a civil suit filed by Brown's family, Rosa was seen drinking at Politics Spirits and Games and Tannin's Wine Bar on South Staples Street before causing the deadly crash on FM 70.

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This is a developing story. We will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.

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