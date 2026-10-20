Nueces County jury to decide the fate of Eva Dina Rosa in crash that killed Border Patrol agent

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The future of Eva Dina Rosa, the woman who killed a Border Patrol agent in a head-on collision, is now in the hands of a Nueces County jury.

Nueces County Constable Jimmy Rivera

Rosa, 41, was found guilty Monday of intoxication manslaughter in the September 2024 death of Border Patrol Agent Brandon Brown.

Seaside Funeral Home Seaside Funeral Home will hold services on Thursday for Border Patrol agent Brandon Brown.

Testimony in the sentencing phase began Monday and continued through Tuesday before the case went to the jury.

Rosa is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for causing the deadly wreck.

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