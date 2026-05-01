Bishop René Henry Gracida, WWII veteran and Catholic leader, dies at 102

Bishop René Henry Gracida, who led Catholic dioceses in Florida and Texas during an ecclesiastical career spanning more than 4 decades, died April 30 at age 102.

Born June 9, 1923, Gracida served as a tail gunner aboard B-17 bombers during World War II before entering religious life. In 1953, he joined the Benedictine monastery, adopting the name "René," meaning "reborn" in French.

Gracida was ordained as auxiliary bishop of the Miami Archdiocese in 1971, serving in that capacity until 1973. He became the first bishop of the newly established Pensacola-Tallahassee diocese in Florida in 1975, leading the region until 1983.

His most prominent role came as the seventh bishop of Corpus Christi, Texas, where he served from 1983 to 1997. During his tenure, the diocese underwent significant restructuring when Laredo was established as a separate diocese in July 2000.

Throughout his career, Gracida confirmed numerous Catholics and mentored seminarians and priests. Colleagues described him as a pastoral leader who maintained close relationships with clergy under his guidance.

In his final days, Father Mullan administered last rites and Apostolic Pardon to the bishop before his death.

Details regarding funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

The Diocese of Corpus Christi released the following statement on Facebook:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bishop Emeritus René Henry Gracida. He served as the fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Corpus Christi from 1983 until 1997. We are deeply grateful for his faithful service as our shepherd of 14 years. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.



Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen. Diocese of Corpus Christi

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