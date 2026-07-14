CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A free public pool on the Southside is drawing massive crowds this summer, leaving some visitors waiting to get in — but city officials say safety, not staffing, is behind the capacity limits.

A viewer contacted KRIS 6 News saying they arrived at the Bill Witt Aquatic Center to find dozens of people ahead of them on a waitlist, and questioned whether staffing issues were causing delays.

Bill Witt Aquatic Center sees high demand as city addresses wait times this summer

Parks and Recreation Director Robert Dodd said the facility is fully staffed and operating as intended.

"We're fully staffed. At any given time there are 20 lifeguards out on the deck... and the lifeguards there are doing a great job," Dodd said.

Dodd said the number of people allowed inside at one time is capped for safety reasons, with the limit set between 325 and 350 visitors.

"We have very good lifeguards and they got to see everything. Again it's a safety issue, you know, 325 to 350 is something that we can maintain we can to keep people and their children safe," Dodd said.

When asked about the viewer's specific experience, Dodd said the timing of her visit may have played a role.

"We have some programming there - we have our sensory friendly time hours and for some kids and mothers we have moms with tots who bring their babies out. Just keep coming back there's gonna be a time where you're gonna be able to walk right in the door and get into the pool," Dodd said.

The demand for the free facility has been significant. Dodd said the pool drew 30,000 visitors in June alone.

Visitor Meghan Morgan said the free amenity is worth any potential wait.

"I think it would be worth it because the kids have a lot of fun and I wouldn't even have to stay here and wait. I would be able to go home and wait and come back whenever it was time for me to go," Morgan said.

For those placed on a waitlist, the city has launched a new website where visitors can track how many people are ahead of them in line.

Dodd encouraged visitors to explore other city pool options to avoid long waits.

"Visit our other pools. We have wonderful facilities - Oso, Greenwood, Collier, West Guth pools that are open and available," Dodd said.

The city recommends visiting during off-peak hours or using one of its other public pools to reduce wait times.

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