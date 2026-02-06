BIG GAME, BIG PRICES?: Avoid breaking the bank this Game Day

Super Bowl Sunday is just days away, and while fans across the Coastal Bend are getting ready for wings, pizza and party trays, the cost of hosting a game-day gathering is inching up again in 2026.

Scripps News Group reports that feeding about 10 people for the big game now costs roughly $140, slightly higher than last year. Some of the biggest increases are showing up in classic party staples like shrimp trays and popular dips, driven in part by higher labor and food production costs.

Veggie trays are also more expensive this year, with items like cherry tomatoes, celery and broccoli rising a few percentage points compared to 2025.

Still, not every Super Bowl favorite is getting pricier.

Chicken wings remain the undisputed king of game day, and there’s some good news for fans: the National Chicken Council estimates Americans will eat nearly 1.5 billion wings during the Super Bowl, but fresh wing prices are actually down about 3% from last year thanks to lower feed costs for poultry producers.

DoorDash also highlighted just how huge wings have become for the event, reporting that more than 639,000 wing orders were placed on its platform during last year’s Super Bowl, making it one of the busiest days of the year for restaurant wing sales.

Locally, businesses say shoppers are already weighing what to serve while keeping budgets in check.

Megan Rucker, a sales manager at Clayton’s Meat Market in Portland, told KRIS 6 that while beef prices have been more concerning, chicken and pork remain solid options for families trying to save.

“Chicken prices are stable, and they’re really great along with the pork,” Rucker said, noting that wings continue to be a popular and more affordable choice compared to higher-end beef cuts.

She added that simpler dishes can go a long way when feeding a crowd, pointing to options like party trays, tacos or even chili made with ground beef as budget-friendly alternatives.

Pizza is also expected to be a go-to choice for many households this weekend.

Katlyn Garrett, the general manager at Panjo’s Pizza, told KRIS 6 that Super Bowl Sunday always brings an uptick in business, and she says pizza remains one of the most cost-effective ways to feed a group.

“Pizza is filling. You can feed a bunch of people with it,” Garrett told KRIS 6 News, especially when ordering larger sizes meant for sharing.

Financial analysts say those small choices matter more than ever.

Kiplinger reports that most national estimates place the cost of hosting a Super Bowl party for about 10 guests between $120 and $150, depending on whether families rely on homemade dishes or more expensive pre-made platters and premium drinks.

Protein and beverages continue to be the biggest drivers behind rising game-day spending.

Experts recommend sticking with store brands, shopping sales ahead of time, and building a menu around affordable crowd-pleasers like wings, pizza or multipurpose ingredients that can stretch across multiple dishes.

