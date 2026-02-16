Being Black in Corpus Christi: residents work to build community and preserve history

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, Black residents make up roughly 4% of Corpus Christi — one of the smallest racial groups in the city.

Still, people here say they are doing everything they can to be seen and represented in their community.

Desiree Gee, creator of the Black Corpus Christi Facebook page, moved to the city when she joined the Navy. Coming from New York was a major culture shock.

"Not having Black spaces to be able to go to," Gee said about the adjustment.

Little things she took for granted in a more diverse city became apparent in Corpus Christi.

"I realized that I was very lonely," Gee said.

She says she may see three or four Black people a week and makes sure no one else feels as lonely as she does.

"I'm like oh my god hello when did you get here? And I go and introduce myself to people all the time," Gee said.

When I made a post in the Facebook group asking neighbors about their experiences, I got comments saying they feel "misunderstood and underrepresented." Many shared pictures of their family and friends.

Over 3,000 people in the community have joined the page over the past few years.

"I definitely didn't think it was going to pop off as much as it has," Gee said.

When asked about critics of the group, Gee says in a time of political uncertainty, she feels it's necessary to have a safe space.

"People in the group are being open and honest about it about how that looks for us in Black spaces. In Corpus, outside of Corpus. Everywhere," Gee said.

On the Westside, Micah Cain walked me through the Black history section of her home. Her family is filled with Black pioneers in the city. Her grandmother and uncle were the first to create Juneteenth celebrations in the city decades ago.

She says feeling like an "other" in her own city is sometimes hurtful.

"It was really hard navigating my identity," Cain said.

But despite the struggles, she wouldn't want to be anything else.

"I am who I am. We are who we are, and we love that. I love being me. I love being Black," Cain said.

This small community has a big history and an even bigger sense of pride. People here say visibility and connection are what will strengthen the Black experience, especially for the next generation.

