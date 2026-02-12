CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police radios crackle at all hours. Phones ring in the middle of the night. Plans are canceled without warning. For Melissa and David Perkins, that unpredictability isn’t just part of the job, it’s part of their marriage.

Behind the Badge: How this law enforcement duo balances love and duty

Melissa Perkins became the chief of police at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in December of 2025. David Perkins also became chief of police for the City of Aransas Pass in March 2025. Both after decades in law enforcement.

Together, they bring more than 60 years of combined experience, and they say sharing the same demanding profession has strengthened their bond rather than strained it.

“When you’re with someone who is in the same profession, they know the things that you go through,” David Perkins said. “When I get home and I’ve had a bad day, I can bounce it off of her.”

A Shared Commitment to Service

David Perkins began his law enforcement career at 18 in 1987 as a reserve officer in Port Aransas, working alongside his father, who was police chief there for nearly 30 years. He also served four years in the U.S. Air Force as a security policeman before returning to full-time law enforcement.

Over nearly four decades, he has worked in patrol, investigations and administration, rising through the ranks to assistant chief and later serving more than six years as police chief in George West. Before he became chief of police in Aransas Pass, he previously served as the department’s assistant chief.

Melissa Perkins is approaching 35 years with Texas A&M University and is the longest-serving officer in the system. She was appointed interim chief at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi when her predecessor retired in September and was sworn in as chief December 18, 2025.

Despite the titles, they say their connection began simply.

The two met through mutual friends in law enforcement after both were well into their careers.

“I just liked his personality,” Melissa Perkins said. “We had a lot to talk about, of course, with the common careers. We just hit it off.”

They married May 18, 2019, blending a family that includes seven children and four grandchildren.

Love, Life, & Leadership

At work, both oversee officers who respond to crises across their communities. At home, they try to leave rank at the door.

“There’s no chiefs in the living room,” Melissa Perkins said. “When we’re at home, we’re Melissa and David, Grandma and Grandpa.”

Still, the realities of the profession follow them.

“It weighs on you,” David Perkins said of knowing his wife could be responding to a dangerous situation.

“Your best friend, someone you’re going to spend the rest of your life with, is out there doing this.”

Melissa Perkins said they check in with each other during serious calls.

“If he tells me he’s going to a certain call, I’m like, ‘Well, you better have your vest on,’” she said.

Both say leadership adds another layer of responsibility, not just concern for each other, but for the officers they lead.

“You may send your troops into a situation they may not come out of,” David Perkins said. “That weighs heavy on you.”

He added, earning officers’ trust is essential.

“A chief is a title,” he said. “You earn respect from your people.”

Beyond the badge

Both had previous marriages and say being married to someone who understands shift work, public scrutiny and split-second decision-making makes a difference.

“Yes, absolutely it is easier,” Melissa Perkins said. “Just because of that understanding.”

Even so, their home life is ordinary.

“I think the biggest decision we make at home is what’s for dinner,” she said with a laugh.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, they offer simple advice: keep a sense of humor, give each other grace and protect time together.

“Don’t forget who you are beyond the badge,” Melissa Perkins said.

Above all, they hope their story reminds the public that law enforcement officers are human beings first.

“Under all of this, we’re David and Melissa,” she said. “We go through the same life challenges and experiences and emotions as everyone else does. We celebrate our wins, we accept our losses, and when we make mistakes, we work hard to correct them. We’re just all out here doing the best we can like everybody else.”

For two people whose days are defined by emergency calls and leadership decisions, that shared understanding may be their strongest partnership of all.

