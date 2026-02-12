As part of our Valentine’s Day coverage, KRIS 6 News asked viewers to share their love stories. Here are some of the couples who inspire our community:

Coastal Bend Couples: First responders share their love stories

🇺🇸 MaryHelen & Elena Martinez Garanzuay

High school sweethearts for more than 50 years. She was 16, he was 18. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and she waited two years before they married. After 26 years of service, they made Corpus Christi home — though San Antonio will always be home at heart.

⚓ Russell & Lorrie McIlwain

Russell served in the U.S. Navy. During Desert Storm/Desert Shield, their Christmas wedding nearly didn’t happen. His ship was rerouted, and he returned home just one day before their ceremony in 1990. They picked up his tux, secured their marriage license and held rehearsal that same night.

Fun fact: TAMU-CC Police Chief Melissa Perkins attended their wedding — she is Russell’s sister.

🚁 Mike & Kelly Perry

Mike works as a flight nurse for HALO-Flight, Inc., and Kelly is a long term care nurse. 31 years of marriage, and Kelly says she can't imagine life without him.

👩‍⚕️ Veronica Pack & Husband

Both registered nurses and parents of six, the couple continues to pursue advanced degrees while raising their family. “He motivates me to keep going and never give up on my dreams,” she shared.

🇺🇸 Cynthia & Husband

After crossing paths in Germany as middle schoolers and reconnecting in El Paso, the couple built a life together through 25 years of U.S. Coast Guard service, Desert Storm deployments, cancer battles and countless challenges. They will celebrate 43 years of marriage in June.

🚑 Amy Garcia & Wife

Both first responders, they married on October 4, 2025, a date they chose because it’s “first responder friendly.”

🚑 Sidney Garcia & Wife

A paramedic/EMT duo who have worked side by side in a 911 setting for years. “I couldn’t imagine a better partner both in life and on the ambulance,” he wrote.

🚨 Amanda Boudreaux & Husband

Celebrating their second anniversary next month. Both serve the same community and have grown in their careers together.

🚁 Ryan & Cathy Kelley

Both flight nurses for HALO-Flight, Inc., the couple met in New York after the 9/11 attacks. They’ve been together 25 years and married for 20.

👮 Steven Loving's Family

Steven shared this photo of his sister and brother-in-law. He says it's a family tradition of service, continuing a legacy of first responders across generations.

