World War II veteran from the Coastal Bend celebrates 100th birthday

Kay Clementson spent decades serving his country and a century building a life in Alice, Texas — and he is not slowing down.

Clementson, a World War II Navy veteran, celebrated his 100th birthday on September 24, surrounded by family who traveled from as far as Houston to mark the milestone.

He said he joined the Navy just before his 18th birthday — on purpose.

"I went 2 days before I was 18 to join the Navy because I didn't want to be drafted into the Army at 18... 2 days kept me in the Navy."

Today, Clementson still lives independently in Alice, keeping up with a daily routine that includes visiting friends, watching television, and mowing his own lawn.

"Right now I do a lot of TV... and a lot of sitting around."

When asked about the secret to staying active after a century of living, Clementson pointed to a few lifestyle choices — and one longtime habit.

He said avoiding heavy drinking and smoking played a role, but added:

"I don't know if it has anything to do with it but I've been eating peanut butter sandwiches since I was old enough to hold a sandwich."

His birthday party on September 26 brought his family together in Alice, a gathering that clearly meant a great deal to the centenarian.

"It makes me feel proud of my family. I love every one of them."

As for what comes next, Clementson said he is content right where he is.

"I don't have any plans except doing what I'm doing, because I'm happy with what I'm doing."

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