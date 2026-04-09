Windsor Park Elementary students present a fundraising check to the Triumph Over Kid Cancer charity

The Windsor Park Elementary student council presented a check to Triumph Over Kid Cancer on Thursday following a year of fundraising efforts.

The event took place at the Corpus Christi school, where the total amount raised by the students was announced. TOKC Co-Founder Mecklin Ragan attended the presentation to address attendees and acknowledge the student council's hard work.

TOKC’s mission is to bring awareness to pediatric cancer, fund research, and provide volunteer opportunities that make a difference for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

Throughout James’s seven-and-a-half-year journey with cancer, he worked to fund pediatric cancer research at MD Anderson in Houston, Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi, and New Orleans Children’s Hospital.

To date, TOKC has raised more than $6 million for pediatric cancer research. Those funds have been matched dollar for dollar.

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