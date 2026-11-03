Two men arrested as Corpus Christi police investigate Del Mar neighborhood burglaries

Corpus Christi police say two men have been arrested in connection with several home burglaries reported in the Del Mar neighborhood during September and October.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, patrol officers noticed an increase in home burglaries in the area. Information gathered by those officers, combined with an investigation by the department’s Property Crimes Division, led detectives to identify suspects and make arrests.

Police said they arrested Feeman Teeters, 48, on three counts of burglary of a habitation.

Investigators later linked Teeters to two additional burglaries and obtained additional warrants, according to police. Investigators said that in both of those cases, Teeters pawned property belonging to the victims on the same day the burglaries were reported.

As of Nov. 3, Teeters remained in the Nueces County Jail, according to the department.

Police also arrested Jose Collazo, 38, on a burglary of a habitation charge.

During the investigation of another burglary, police said security footage showed Collazo entering the victim’s home. A detective obtained an additional warrant, and Collazo was taken into custody on Oct. 31.

Police said Collazo also remained in the Nueces County Jail as of the morning of Nov. 3.

CCPD credits the combined work of its Patrol Division and Criminal Investigation Division with halting the increase in home burglaries in the Del Mar neighborhood.

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