Turkey Chase draws record crowd on Thanksgiving morning

While many families were getting ready to cook Thanksgiving dinner, hundreds of others chose to start the holiday with a run.

More than 1,000 runners gathered at Heritage Park early Thursday morning for the 44th annual Corpus Christi Roadrunners Turkey Chase, marking the largest turnout in the event’s history, according to organizers.

The Turkey Chase is the oldest and first Thanksgiving Day race in Corpus Christi, bringing together runners of all ages from across the Coastal Bend. Participants had several options to choose from, including a kids run, a one-kilometer run, a four-mile run, and a two-mile walk.

For many, the race was less about competition and more about spending quality time with friends and family on Thanksgiving morning.

“We have the grandkids here today, and my son and daughter-in-law are in from the Fort Worth area,” said runner Laura Commons. “This is a fun way to start the day.”

Others enjoyed the chance to get active while leaving the Thanksgiving cooking to someone else.

“My dear husband is cooking with my auntie and my cousins,” said Rachel Prater, who ran in the event. “Life is good. I can run this morning.”

Cool morning temperatures helped create ideal race conditions, something runners said made the experience even better.

“Weather’s good — nice, about the fifties,” runner Arnulfo Villarreal said. “The cooler, the better.”

Organizers say the strong turnout highlights the growing popularity of the race and the sense of community it brings each Thanksgiving holiday.

