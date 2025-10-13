Texas students can apply to state colleges for free this week

For the first time in Texas history, high school seniors can apply to any public state college or university without paying application fees during Free College Application Week, a new initiative that could change how students approach their college search.

Justin Pena is now a junior at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, but he still remembers what it felt like back in high school, trying to decide where to go next. There was one thing all his choices had in common — they all had application fees.

"I only applied to four schools but without an application fee I would have applied to 50," Pena said.

Some were cheaper than others, but no matter the amount, it was still an extra cost on top of all the other costs to come.

"I remember some schools that were $40 and some schools that were $60," Pena said. "I always tried to go for the lower ones just cause I was paying it. I had to make sure that I didn't stretch out and do too many applications and then have to pay too much."

Those fees add up, and for many students, they can be a real barrier. But this year, that's changing.

Texas is waiving application fees during the second week of October for all public colleges and universities thanks to Senate Bill 2231. The only requirement is to apply through the ApplyTexas portal.

"If you've ever thought about it or are a non traditional student and have thought about going back to school, this is a great time to get that application in," said Alissa Ramirez, assistant director of student transition programs at TAMUCC.

For students applying to TAMUCC, that's $40 saved.

"That's not something I was able to do," Pena said.

Since most Coastal Bend kids are on fall break, there's plenty of time to apply. If you need extra help, TAMUCC is hosting a webinar Thursday from 6-8:30 pm. Once you register, you will get a zoom link in your confirmation email. Families can join online to learn the ins and outs of the process.

(You can also click here, go into undergraduate student tours, click to register, navigate to Thursday, October. 16, then click on Virtual Information Session-Free College Application Week and it will take you to a page to register.)

"They really increase their chances of going to school," Pena said.

If you get that application in this week, you could have a decision by the holidays.

"From there, once a decision is made then we can decide next steps and what that financial aid package might look like, scholarships and get students prepared for actually enrolling," Ramirez said.

Students have until 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th to have their application fee waived.

To contact the Office of Undergraduate Recruitment, call 361-825-6051. TAMUCC will also be hosting an in person application workshop at Island Day this Saturday the 18th.

