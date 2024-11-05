Temporary street closure at Elizabeth and Santa Fe Tuesday night, and Wednesday morning

According to a press release from the City of Corpus Christi, the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Santa Fe Street will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday through 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, as part ofthe ongoing Elizabeth Street reconstruction project.

The project is expected to be completed in May of next year.

Detour signs will be posted to help drivers navigate around the construction zone.

For more information, media representatives can contact Rachel Esses, Senior Public Information Officer at 361-826-3884 or rachele@cctexas.com.