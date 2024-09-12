Westbound lane on Elizabeth St. to be closed until next year

COPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a press release from the City Of Corpus Christi starting this week, the westbound lane of Elizabeth Street between South Staples Street and Santa Fe Street will be closed.

The Press release stated that this is a reconstruction project and that the right turns onto Elizabeth Street from South Staples Street, heading towards Santa Fe Street, will be restricted during this time.

City of Corpus Christi

The biggest change will be for traffic toward Spohn Shoreline from Staples. That route would typically go from Staples to Elizabeth and then to the hospital.

One of the alternative routes is to go through Booty and Staples. The road work won't affect traffic coming from Ocean Drive to Elizabeth.

Now you may be wondering if this will affect any ambulances headed for Spohn Shoreline.

We contacted Fire Station Number 3 on Morgan — one of the busiest in the city. They told KRIS 6 they've got routes in place and no problems getting to the hospital are expected.

Several private EMS companies also tell us they have multiple ways to get to the hospital.

If you're traveling through that area, be prepared for detours or traffic delays.

The city has put up detour signs all over to avoid traffic delays.

The city wants motorists traveling through this area to follow the posted detour signs to navigate the construction zone.

Detours are marked to ensure minimal disruption and maintain traffic flow.

According to the release the entire project consists of reconstructing the existing two-lane roadway with new pavement, curbs and gutters, sidewalks, ADA-compliant curb ramps, signage, pavement markings, traffic signal improvements, and concrete bus pads. Consideration will be given to improving bike mobility.

The project is expected to be finished in May 2025.

The release states that the City of Corpus Christi is committed to projects such as this that maintain or improve roadway infrastructure and promote safe and efficient traffic flow for every resident, business, and visitor to our City.

