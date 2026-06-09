Taylor Swift tribute show coming to Corpus Christi this Friday night

A Taylor Swift tribute show is coming to the Coastal Bend this weekend, giving local Swifties a chance to relive the magic of the Eras Tour.

"Are You Ready For It? A Taylor Experience" will perform at the Performing Arts Center on the campus of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi this Friday at 7:30 p.m. The tribute show covers the best of the Eras Tour, complete with fan-favorite sing-alongs, costume changes, and more.

Singer Traci Marie leads the show and says audiences know what they're getting into from the moment they walk through the door.

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"People can go in expecting to see incredible costumes. My costumes are on point. Incredible visuals, multimedia. We've got an award nominated band. Top-notch musicians that are constantly interacting with the audience. And the vibes. Everybody is just so incredible that's in the audience because everyone wants to have the same experience. They just want to celebrate Taylor's music together, and I hope everybody leaves with a big smile on their face," Marie said.

The show travels the country and has already filled its calendar through the end of 2027.

Tickets are available on the Performing Arts Center's website.

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